HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 25-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting another customer who asked her to wear a mask inside a Staples in New Jersey.
Hackensack police said Terri Thomas was charged with aggravated assault Tuesday.
The victim, Margot Kagan, uses a can following a recent liver transplant.
She apparently told Thomas to put on a mask inside the Hackensack store last week. That’s when Thomas allegedly grabbed her cane and threw her to the ground, leaving her with a fractured shin.
Thomas was released after her arrest. She’s due back in court Aug. 24.