YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Tropical Storm Isaias slammed parts of Westchester County on Tuesday, and the cleanup is expected to be extensive.
Video captured the wind ripping scaffolding from an apartment building on Rumsey Road in Yonkers. The metal and wood crashed onto an adjoining parking lot below and on top of a car.
In Bronxville, a large tree landed on the grounds of the Reform Church.
The storm triggered firebursts on Central Parkway just south of the Cross County in Mount Vernon, after gusty winds took down a transformer.