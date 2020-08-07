NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man is in critical condition and two others are wounded following a shooting overnight in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Police said two suspects drove up and opened fire shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday at Regent Place and East 21st Street.
The 18-year-old with critical injuries was shot in the head.
A 19-year-old was also shot in the buttocks, and a 26-year-old was hit in the leg.
Police said the suspects drove off heading south on Flatbush Avenue.
