NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Black Lives Matter protest leader was free Saturday after he turned himself in to face charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Twenty-eight-year-old Derrick Ingram is accused of shouting into a bullhorn that was aimed at a police officer’s ear during a June protest, causing pain and hearing impairment.

Dozens of officers tried to arrest Ingram on Friday during a six-hour standoff in Midtown.

Ingram’s supporters showed up at the scene, and officers were then ordered to back off, a move that’s been criticized by police unions.

Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the order, saying in a statement, “Commissioner Shea made the right decision to call off the operation. Assaulting an officer is unacceptable and will always lead to consequences, but arrests must be made properly.”

Ingram spoke with reporters in Bryant Park on Saturday.

“I’m highly traumatized from everything, from the drones to the dogs to the lies that have been told by the NYPD, and I’m ready to make a change. I think we should focus our efforts on getting Commissioner Shea out of office,” he said.

Ingram then led a march to the Midtown North Precinct, where he turned himself in and was later released without bail.

He is facing assault charges.

