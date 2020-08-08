Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Hudson County prosecutor’s office confirms there was an officer-involved shooting in Jersey City on Friday night.
It happened on Hopkins Avenue in Jersey City Heights.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office can confirm there was an officer involved shooting earlier tonight in the Jersey City Heights. More info to follow.
Further details were not immediately available.
There’s no word yet on who may have been shot or if any police officers were injured.
