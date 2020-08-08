School DecisionNew York Schools Allowed To Reopen For In-Person Classes This Fall, Gov. Cuomo Says
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Hudson County prosecutor’s office confirms there was an officer-involved shooting in Jersey City on Friday night.

It happened on Hopkins Avenue in Jersey City Heights.

Further details were not immediately available.

There’s no word yet on who may have been shot or if any police officers were injured.

