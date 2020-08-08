CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Deputy Sheriffs Spotted Pulling Drivers Over At Holland Tunnel Checkpoint
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some people traveling to New York City are getting stopped as the city cracks down on quarantine orders.

Deputy sheriffs could be seen pulling drivers over at a checkpoint at the Holland Tunnel at Hudson and Laight streets Saturday.

It’s one of several crossings into the city where travelers may be stopped to fill out a health form.

People coming from nearly three dozen states are required to quarantine for 14 days. If not, they could face fines up to $10,000.

