NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some people traveling to New York City are getting stopped as the city cracks down on quarantine orders.
Deputy sheriffs could be seen pulling drivers over at a checkpoint at the Holland Tunnel at Hudson and Laight streets Saturday.
It’s one of several crossings into the city where travelers may be stopped to fill out a health form.
People coming from nearly three dozen states are required to quarantine for 14 days. If not, they could face fines up to $10,000.
