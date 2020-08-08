NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Frustration is mounting across the Tri-State Area between ongoing power outages and lingering debris from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Residents in Queens said downed trees are keeping them trapped inside their homes, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday.

The destruction is widespread. Trees knocked down power lines, landed on homes and crushed cars in Flushing.

The city finally managed to clean up the mess on Friday, after deputizing the FDNY.

Armed with chainsaws and heavy equipment, crews cleared the road. They’ll attempt to clear some 10,000 downed trees reported across the borough.

Teresa Kanaval had a tree come down on her roof. Kanaval’s nephew said the timeline for its removal is anywhere from six days to one month.

“I just want somebody to come and take the tree,” she said.

Meanwhile, Con Edison is still trying to restore power to tens of thousands. The utility said it has more than 1,600 workers in field. It’s also getting help from more than 800 workers from as far away as Texas, Florida and Wisconsin.

It’s a similar situation in other parts of the area.

In Franklin Lakes, N.J., residents are frustrated with the response by Orange and Rockland Utilities.

“We called, probably, three or four times a day. And I keep telling them it’s sort of a health hazard at this point because you can’t use your toilets, you can’t flush the toilets, you can’t get water,” said Vera Stern.

On Long Island, residents of a Woodbury senior community were stranded in upstairs apartments – unable to operate stair lifts to get down.

