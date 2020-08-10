NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three men in their 20s were shot late Sunday night in Brooklyn.
The victims told police they were standing outside when they heard shots and realized they had been hit.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Classon Avenue near Dekalb Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
MORE: Tracking Shootings In New York City
All three men were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
So far, there’s no word on a motive or suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
Again, the Mayor, City Council and the police Commissioner have an obligation to protect our communities, and to work on ways to prevent this terrible rising gun violence right now; not wait on special programs which may or may not be enough to stem this violence. This is absolutely a crises; act now.