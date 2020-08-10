Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An innocent man is dead after he was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight in Brooklyn.
Police said the 53-year-old was shot in the head and died at the scene.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday inside Lincoln Terrace Park in Crown Heights.
So far, there are no arrests.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
