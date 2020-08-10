Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspect who shot two people in Harlem after firing a gun into a crowd.
Investigators say that around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, the suspect opened fire near Amsterdam Avenue and West 125th Street.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the foot and a 23-year-old was shot in the shoulder.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
Both are expected to be OK.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.