TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Red flags will be out Monday on beaches in Hempstead, warning of the potential for sharks in the water.

Town officials say local fishermen caught a shark on Sunday afternoon.

Flags were then put up at Atlantic and East Atlantic beaches.

Nearby Nickerson Beach is only allowing waist-deep swimming as a precaution.

