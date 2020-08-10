Comments
TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Red flags will be out Monday on beaches in Hempstead, warning of the potential for sharks in the water.
Town officials say local fishermen caught a shark on Sunday afternoon.
Flags were then put up at Atlantic and East Atlantic beaches.
Nearby Nickerson Beach is only allowing waist-deep swimming as a precaution.
