NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video shows the moment a gunman opens fire on a crowded Bronx sidewalk.
The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 near St. Ann’s Avenue and East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section.
Police said three men and one woman, ages 22 to 38, were shot but are expected to survive.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
The suspect was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.