NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were shot in the Crotona section of the Bronx overnight, police said.
A man and woman were wounded shortly after 11 p.m. on Maples Avenue.
Both are in the stable condition at St. Barnabas Hospital.
Police say the victims are not cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
