NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Twelve people were hurt after a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus and two other vehicles crashed in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.
The incident happened near East 87th Street and Avenue M in Canarsie just after 6 p.m.
Video shows multiple fire trucks at the scene. The injured were taken to area hospitals, though their conditions were not known.
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.
MTA Bus President Craig Cipriano offered the following statement:
“Earlier this evening I became aware of an incident involving a B103 bus that was struck by another vehicle in Brooklyn. The operator was taken to the hospital where senior NYC Transit management has arrived, and my thoughts and concerns for the well-being of this operator and his family and the riders who were on board are front and center,” Cipriano said. “We are closely monitoring the situation and extend our thanks to the first responders at FDNY who assisted the operator at the scene and en route to the hospital.”
