NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for suspects after a man on a bicycle was shot in Brooklyn. Authorities released video of the suspected gunman who was caught on camera opening fire from a moving vehicle.
It happened near Baltic Street and 3rd Avenue in Boerum Hill around 12:50 a.m. on August 11, police said.
A 50-year-old man was riding through a courtyard, according to police, and was shot in his shoulder and upper back. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The NYPD said no other injuries were reported, but two parked vehicles were damaged by bullets.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or suspect(s) is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
