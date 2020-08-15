NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty correction officer was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Queens.

Neighbors tell CBS2’s Nick Caloway they heard a barrage of gunfire on Ridgedale Street just off Merrick Boulevard.

Crime tape and evidence markers were still in place Saturday as investigators continued looking for evidence some 15 hours later.

Police say they responded just after 3 a.m. and found 28-year-old John Jeff unconscious, with gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Jeff was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One neighbor said there was an argument before the shooting.

Sources say Jeff had just left a party when he was gunned down.

Jeff was a correction officer at Rikers Island. He had been on the job just over two years, and colleagues say he was well-liked and highly regarded by those he worked with.

The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association has put out a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Police sources also tell us the victim’s sidearm holster was empty when officers arrived at the scene, so police are also investigating whether the victim’s gun was taken after that attack.

