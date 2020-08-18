Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The moped ride sharing service Revel has announced new safety requirements after two deadly crashes in New York City, including one involving CBS2’s Nina Kapur.
Revel has introduced mandatory safety training on its app, which the company says will take riders about 20 minutes to complete.
RELATED STORY: Revel Suspends New York City Service After 2nd Rider Killed In Queens Crash
Riders also have to submit a selfie of them wearing a helmet in order to begin their ride.
Revel shut down its service in New York City in July but continues to operate in Miami, Washington and San Francisco.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.