MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A powerful storm blew through New Jersey on Wednesday and left behind downed trees and power lines.

In the Lincroft section of Middletown, trees and branches were scattered across yards. Several people were without power, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports.

On Greengrove Court, a giant tree sliced right through the roof of a home just after a family moved in. The moving trucks were still there when the storm came through.

The family did not want to be interviewed, but neighbors say they feel for them. Many of those same neighbors are dealing with damage of their own.

A man across the street had trees fall on his truck and SUV. Everyone says it happened so quickly.

“It wasn’t until we got down in the basement and heard the noise stop that you realize you heard, like, the usual train noise everybody talks about with a tornado,” Middletown resident Ben Harris said.

“Everything was, like, down. The trees in the cul-de-sac, our neighbors that just moved in, a tree went into their house. I mean, everything was just in disarray, very scary. But everyone is safe on our end and their end, that we know of,” neighbor Nicky Raviele said.

When the storm passed and they came back outside, their street was in ruins.

Utility trucks have been swarming the streets, dealing with downed power lines. The National Weather Service is still looking into whether a tornado touched down.

