NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The salmonella outbreak linked to onions is growing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contaminated red, white and yellow onions from Thomson International have now sickened 869 people in 47 states.
Oklahoma, Louisiana and Vermont are the only states without cases.
No deaths have been reported.
The CDC also recalled foods made with the onions, including cheese dips and salsas.
