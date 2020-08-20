Comments
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A tornado touched down in Monmouth County, New Jersey, on Wednesday, leaving behind a trail of damage.
The National Weather Service confirms the tornado touched down in the Lincroft section of Middletown just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
With 80 mph winds, officials say it traveled a narrow path for just over a mile, tearing down trees and power lines.
No one was seriously hurt.
