CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Lincroft, Local TV, Middletown, Monmouth County, National Weather Service, New Jersey, Weather

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A tornado touched down in Monmouth County, New Jersey, on Wednesday, leaving behind a trail of damage.

The National Weather Service confirms the tornado touched down in the Lincroft section of Middletown just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Tree Slices Through Roof Of Monmouth County Home As Couple Moves In

With 80 mph winds, officials say it traveled a narrow path for just over a mile, tearing down trees and power lines.

No one was seriously hurt.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply