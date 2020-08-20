Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thursday night’s Mets-Marlins series finale has been postponed because two unidentified members of the Mets organization have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Mets are staying in Miami on Thursday to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted.
In addition to Thursday’s game, at least the first game of the subway series from Citi Field has been postponed.
This is the first time that a New York area MLB team has been directly hit by COVID-19.
The Yankees have had their schedule altered because the Marlins and Phillies organizations had positive tests.
