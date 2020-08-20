Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD disciplinary records going back 35 years are now available online.
The New York Civil Liberties Union published the records Thursday after an appeals court lifted an order preventing them from being released.
The records include more than 300,000 complaints against over 81,000 NYPD officers.
They were obtained from the Civilian Complaint Review Board.
New York State recently repealed a law that prevented police discipline records from being released.
