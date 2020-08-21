NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Postal Service has launched a new website to ensure voters can cast their ballot in the November general election.
The website provides information about voting by mail.
For more, visit usps.com/votinginfo.
The announcement comes the same day U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was grilled by the Senate over recent service changes and mail delivery slowdowns.
Many Democrats have accused the Trump administration of using the postal service to sabotage the election.
But DeJoy said those claims are outrageous and every ballot will be received.
“The Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time,” he said.
The House of Representatives is expected to vote Saturday on a bill that would prohibit operation changes until the new year.
