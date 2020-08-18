NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today is a so-called “day of action” to draw attention to recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service.

Supporters will demand the reversal of policy decisions that some say threaten the coming November election.

There will be support on all fronts Tuesday, from postal service union leaders to politicians, who will be forming a united front to show their endorsement, reported CBS2’s John Dias. Union Square is expected to fill with supporters, letting their voices be heard that it is not OK to change USPS operations during a time like this.

With medication in hand, Kevin Hernandez made his weekly trip to the Union City Post Office on behalf of his ill father.

“He definitely has to rely on the USPS more than before,” Hernandez said.

But delivery delays due to recent cuts, including overtime and removing sorting machines, has put those crucial packages and other mail in jeopardy.

“We do not have enough people to sort the mail. We do not have enough people to carry the mail,” said Richard O’Connell, president of the New Jersey State Association of Letter Carriers.

Democratic Congressional leaders are sounding the alarm.

“Lives, jobs, our economy and our democracy is on the line,” New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said.

They’re putting the blame squarely on DeJoy and President Donald Trump, who they say wants to compromise mail-in voting that is expected to soar during the November election.

“The first and foremost thing he’s doing is trying to undermine the system in which people can cast their votes,” New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez said.

MORE: Postal Service Inspector General Investigates Changes At Post Offices

The Postal Service said the cuts were a cost-saving measure, following years of financial woes.

Recently, the removal of letter collection boxes in our area raised even more concerns.

The president continues to raise questions about the safety of mail-in voting, despite recently requesting an absentee ballot for himself.

“So we have to be very careful with this universal mail-in ballot. Absentee ballots are great. They’ve worked for a long time and I totally endorse absentee ballots,” Trump said.

The slowdown has New Jersey voter Margaret Millizzo choosing to vote in person.

“I want to make sure my vote is counted and it’s in on time,” Millizzo said.

On Saturday, the House of Representatives will vote on the “Delivering for America Act,” which reverses the changes made this year and prevents any further changes to USPS operating procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic, through at least the new year.

