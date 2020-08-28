MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Tri-State Area residents are taking stock after Thursday’s storm that ripped through.
Connecticut was slammed by strong winds, heavy rain and hail. Gov. Ned Lamont toured some of the damage Friday and declared a state of emergency.
I've declared a State of Emergency to help expedite the response to yesterday's severe weather.@CTNationalGuard teams remain in the most severely impacted communities.
We continue to work with town leaders and utility officials to move resources where they are most needed. pic.twitter.com/K2k2PRpTzc
— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 28, 2020
“This powerful storm that moved so quickly into our state yesterday evening caused severe damage in certain communities and left thousands without power, just a couple of weeks following similar damage from Tropical Storm Isaias,” Lamont said in a statement. “I remain in consistent communication with town leaders and utility officials so that we can move resources to where they are most needed at this time.”
MORE: Storms Take Down Trees, Leave Damage Behind After Sweeping Through Tri-State Area
In Westport, roads that were just cleared following Tropical Storm Isaias were blocked again by toppled trees and downed wires.
The storm uprooted more trees in North Haven.
In Montgomery in Orange County, New York, cars were damaged and a tree crashed into a family’s sunroom. No one was hurt.
The National Weather Service is checking on whether a possible tornado touched down in the area.