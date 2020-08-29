ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The teen who organized a rally to support the Black Lives Matter movement in her hometown in New Jersey is no longer on the hook for the cost of police overtime charged during the protest.
Emily Gil, 18, said Mayor Mario Kranjac sent her a bill in the mail for about $2,500 to pay for the police presence at the July 25 rally in Englewood Cliffs.
Gil said she worked with local officials and the police chief to plan out logistics ahead of time, but had no idea she would be asked to pay.
Mayor Kranjac sent another letter Saturday saying he is “rescinding the bill” after reviewing a local ordinance, which he initially cited as the reason for charging Gil.
“I was told that all private events requiring police overtime should be paid for by the organizers. It was never intended as a fine, but rather as a fee,” said Kranjac in the letter to Gil.
Gil said she was worried young people who cannot afford to pay would become less likely to exercise their First Amendment rights in the future.
