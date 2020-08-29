Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic delayed but didn’t stop the 38th annual Mermaid Parade on Coney Island.
The event, normally held in June, was held Saturday, but only virtually.
Fans went online to view the parade as marchers, musical groups and other participants performed from remote locations.
Some were live, others were pre-recorded.
Organizers also dubbed the event a “Tail-A-Thon,” instead of a telethon, and used it to raise money for several local charities.
