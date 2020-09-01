NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the person who shot a man in Harlem on Tuesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Lenox Avenue near West 125th Street.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Javon Bradley, of the Bronx.

Police say the suspect was wearing all black and took off in a BMW.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to the NYPD, in the last 24 hours, there have been 10 shooting incidents, 11 people hurt and one person killed.

Over the same time last year, there were four shooting incidents, four people hurt and no homicides.

