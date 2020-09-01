NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD held a backpack giveaway in Queens on Tuesday for students getting ready to head back to school, and officers are hoping the event sends a message to the community.

If your kids have been climbing the walls all summer, the 104th Police Precinct in Queens just did them one better — brought the wall to them.

There was a climbing wall and more thanks to the officers of the 104th, kicking off their second annual backpack giveaway.

Each officer of the precinct donated a backpack to be given away for free.

That’s not all. There were hot dogs and popcorn along with assorted treats, and the event got rave reviews.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the kids, for the neighorhood, for everybody to come from the area, and enjoy a good time,” said Marcin Grajewski, of Maspeth.

“It’s very helpful for the families who can’t afford them and it’s a great help to the community,” ninth grader Kayla Rendel said.

“They actually love it. They actually asked for it again and we are so happy that with school coming back in session we were able to do so and do it safely,” said Deputy Inspector Victoria Perry, commanding officer of the 104th Precinct.

Perry says it’s also an effort to reach out.

“Let them know as the police are here for them in the community,” she said.

The people in Queens say the program should expand throughout the city.

“I gotta commend all the officers of the 104th Precinct, all of them contributed to this,” said Robert Holden, of the 30th District in Queens. “If we all get together, if we all give, the precinct is a center of the community and activities.”

The precinct is reaching out, and the neighborhood is showing its appreciation.

