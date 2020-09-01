NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for whoever shoved an MTA worker onto the tracks this morning in Downtown Brooklyn.

Authorities said the unprovoked attack happened just before 8 a.m. at the Hoyt Schermerhorn subway station.

“There was no argument,” Eric Loegel, TWU Local 100’s Vice President of RTO, said in a statement. “He just shoved the conductor off the platform onto the tracks and ran off.”

The union said the 65-year-old conductor fell and hit his head.

“Attacking a public servant who is working hard to keep New York moving during this time of uncertainty is heartbreaking, outrageous, and frankly, unfathomable. Over the past 24 hours, three New York City Transit employees – workers who were simply doing their jobs, serving the public – were attacked, assaulted, threatened, and in one horrifying instance, pushed onto subway tracks,” the MTA said in a statement. “These reckless displays of violence are part of a troubling pattern we are seeing across our system. We have sounded the alarm on this disturbing trend to the NYPD a number of times. More needs to be done.”

“This was an outrageous attack on a transit worker,” Loegel added. “A crazed assailant pushed one of our conductors onto live tracks. He is hurt but conscious right now. Thank God, he’s alive. Nobody deserves this, certainly not one of our front-line TWU members. I hope the suspect is caught fast and justice is served. We’re wishing our union brother a full recovery.”

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with back issues. There’s no word on who they’re searching for.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.