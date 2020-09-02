NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Despite the NYPD’s efforts to stop the recent surge in violence, shootings are up across New York City.

According to the department’s latest crime stats report, last month there was a 166% increase in the number of shooting incidents citywide.

There were 242 shooting incidents, compared to 91 in Aug. 2019.

The number of people murdered citywide is up 47% compared to this time last year.

LINK: Tracking Shootings In NYC

Asked about the numbers, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he’s confident in the city’s plan using violence interrupters.

“The cure violence movements and crisis management system has been expanding their efforts and we’ve seen stunning success in the past. We know it will take root here again,” he said.

The NYPD says gun arrests increased in August. There were 359 last month, two more than August 2019.

