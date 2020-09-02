NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released video of an individual wanted for questioning in connection to an attack on a transit worker at a Brooklyn subway station.

The 65-year-old conductor was attacked at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Station just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The conductor was pushed from the platform into the path of an oncoming train.

The Transit Workers Union says it appears the assault was unprovoked; the attacker just shoved the conductor and ran off.

The train was stopped in time to get the conductor to safety.

“We was just doing his job,” said Chris Drummond, TWU Local 100 vice chair of conductors. “We need help. This is a very unsafe environment right now.”

The conductor was taken to a local hospital in serious condition with multiple rib and spinal fractures.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

