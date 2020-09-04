Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Sept. 11 approaching, many New Yorkers are anticipating the annual Tribute in Light.
Equipment was tested Friday night in lower Manhattan to ensure the return of the symbolic Twin Towers to the New York skyline.
This year’s tribute was almost canceled due to health concerns.
MORE: 9/11 Tribute In Light Will Go On After Receiving Assistance From New York State
Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped in, however, saying the state would provide assistance to ensure a safe work environment for the workers who operate the display.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.