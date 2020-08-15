NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Sept. 11 Tribute in Light will go on this year after Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others stepped in to ensure it could be organized in compliance with coronavirus safety restrictions.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum initially said the annual tribute would not happen next month because it would put the production crew’s health at risk.

The museum’s initial statement said the decision was made “after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required.”

The memorial and museum said nearly 40 stagehands typically work in close proximity to produce the installation, which organizers said does not align with COVID-19 safety precautions.

RELATED STORY: Families Of 9/11 Victims Fight Decision To Cancel Tribute In Light At Ground Zero

On Saturday, museum president and CEO Alice M. Greenwald released a statement saying in part, “In the last 24 hours we’ve had conversations with many interested parties and believe we will be able to stage the tribute in a safe and appropriate fashion.”

With gratitude to our Chairman Michael Bloomberg and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo we will be moving forward with Tribute in Light. pic.twitter.com/gxEOvFK8vW — 9/11 Memorial & Museum (@Sept11Memorial) August 15, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state “will provide health personnel to supervise to make sure the event is held safely while at the same time properly honoring 9/11.”

Honoring our 9/11 heroes is a cherished tradition. The twin towers of light signify hope, resiliency, promise and are a visual representation of #NewYorkTough. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 15, 2020

Thank you @MikeBloomberg for your partnership in presenting this year's Tribute in Light. The virus has taken so much and so many. But now the tribute will continue. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 15, 2020

Greenwald also thanked former mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is also the museum’s chairman, and the Lower Manhattan Development Corp. for helping to offset the increased costs of the tribute.

Last month, the memorial and museum said this year’s ceremony would not include a live, in-person reading of the victims’ names due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, a pre-recorded name reading will be played.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which is sponsored by CBS2, is organizing its own ceremony adjacent to Ground Zero for 9/11 families with plans for an in-person name reading.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.