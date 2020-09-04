NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car plowed through a crowd Thursday night as protesters clashed in Times Square.

No one was seriously injured, and police are searching for the driver.

Cell phone video shows a black car with tinted windows drive through a crowd of protesters in Times Square.

They chase after the car in the rain, but the driver speeds off.

“A black car came through the crowd and hit the person in front of me and then me and then I believe the person behind me, and we all had bikes so they just came charging through. It was pretty terrifying,” Brooklyn resident Lora Gettelfinger told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

The car, caught on EarthCam, can be seen whipping around the corner right after, escaping the crowd.

The NYPD says there had been a standoff earlier between a Black Lives Matter march and a pro-Trump rally. As it became heated, police say one officer told a pro-Trump demonstrator to leave in his car, taking a specific route. Police say the demonstrator instead drove through the Black Lives Matter march.

Hundreds of demonstrators were there protesting the death of Daniel Prude at the hands of Rochester Police.

MORE: Disturbing Video Shows Encounter That Resulted In Death Of Daniel Prude In Rochester Police Custody

Recently released body cam video from March shows Prude naked and yelling when Rochester officers handcuff him. They put a spit hood over the 41-year-old’s head, then one officer can be seen pressing Prude’s covered head to the ground until his body goes limp.

This all started when Prude’s brother, Joe Prude, called 911, concerned about his mental state.

“You hear him? ‘Don’t kill me.’ That was the sign right there for y’all to let up,” Joe Prude said.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

Seven days later, a brain-dead Daniel Prude was taken off life support. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint, excited delirium and acute PCP intoxication.

Daniel Prude leaves behind his 18-year-old daughter, Tashyra Prude.

“I’m still waiting on him to call me and say, ‘I’m coming home,'” she said. “And to know that I will never get that is breaking my heart.”

The state attorney general is investigating the case. On Thursday, the Rochester mayor suspended the seven police officers who were involved, but protesters in Rochester and New York City want to know why it took five months for this to come to light.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.