ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Protests are continuing in Rochester over the death of Daniel Prude.

The 41-year-old died after a confrontation with police back in March.

Newly released body camera footage shows Prude naked and handcuffed with a spit hood over his head as an officer appears to push Prude’s head into the pavement.

Seven officers have been suspended with pay for their involvement.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

The city’s mayor admits the system failed Prude, and she’s vowing to fix it.

“Mr. Daniel Prude was failed by our police department, our mental health care system, our society, and he was failed by me,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said.

The medical examiner ruled Prude’s death a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint,” excited delirium and acute PCP intoxication.

