NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released video showing two stores in The Bronx allegedly being robbed by a man who was armed with knives.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walked into the Boost Mobile store on Southern Boulevard in Crotona on Monday.
The suspect in the video went behind the counter, then appeared to threaten the clerk with two large knives and take money from the cash register.
Police released additional video they say shows him doing the same thing at a Metro PCS store on White Plains Road on Friday. He allegedly stole $2,500.
Police believe he’s responsible for another pair of cell phone store robberies earlier in the summer.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
