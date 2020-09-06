Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for three suspects after a man was shot and killed in Queens early Sunday.
It happened just before 1 a.m. in College Point.
MORE: Tracking Shootings In NYC
The victim, 25, was sitting in his car on College Point Boulevard, when three people approached the car and shot him to death, according to the NYPD.
A woman was also in the car, but police said she was not hurt.
