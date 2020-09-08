NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a shooting on a Brooklyn sidewalk.
It happened shortly after 1 p.m. last Tuesday on Chauncey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Surveillance video shows the gunman walk up behind another man and open fire.
Police said the 31-year-old victim was shot once in his torso. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
The suspect took off in a gray Mazda CX5 that was driven by another person.
He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater with a blue graphic on the back, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.
