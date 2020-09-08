Comments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s new information Tuesday following the unrest in Rochester.
The mayor says the city’s police chief, along with other senior commanders, are retiring after criticism over the handling of Daniel Prude‘s death.
Prude died days after an encounter with police on March 23.
The 41-year-old was restrained by officers when he ran naked through the street during a mental health crisis.
PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS
Officers put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, and then pressed his head into the ground.
The death has led to days of tense clashes between police and protesters demanding justice for Prude.
