NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Unemployed New Yorkers could soon get additional benefits.

The state Department of Labor says beginning next week, about 2 million people are prequalified to receive $300 weekly checks.

An additional 435,000 New Yorkers are eligible but must submit additional certification to qualify.

The extra benefits are part of the federal government’s Lost Wages Assistance Program.

Eligible New Yorkers will receive LWA payments of $300 per week for the weeks ending August 2nd, 9th, and 16th. Under federal rules, NYS may be eligible for additional weeks of LWA funding after the funds for those three weeks are disbursed. — NYS Department of Labor (@NYSLabor) September 10, 2020

Funds have been released for the first three weeks of covered unemployment in August.

“Throughout this crisis, states’ unemployment systems have been pushed to the limit and constantly-changing federal guidance — including this haphazard presidential executive order — have only delayed our efforts to get benefits to New Yorkers in need. But we have worked day and night to stand up this program, and millions of New Yorkers will see payments next week,” Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. “We are emailing all New Yorkers who are receiving benefits to inform them of their status and, if needed, provide information about certifying for the Lost Wages Assistance program. All New Yorkers should keep an eye out for these messages and, if an additional certification is required, respond immediately.”

Connecticut residents can get the added benefit too.

