NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The rideshare company Revel is set to meet with New York City regarding safety concerns.
Representatives confirmed they are gathering with officials from the city Department of Transportation to address complaints about compliance with new rules.
WATCH: CBS2 Puts Revel’s New Safety Measures To The Test
“We have been in regular communication with city officials and community leaders, including the DOT, and are committed to working together to create safer streets,” a Revel spokesperson told CBS2 in a statement. “Since restarting service in New York City on 8/27, we have been consistently enforcing our adjusted and strengthened suspension policies to further encourage responsible riding and user behavior.”
Revel mopeds returned to New York City streets last month after they were pulled following three fatalities, including the death of CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.