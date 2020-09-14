NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the gunman behind a deadly shooting in the Bronx.
It happened around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in front of the Monroe Houses on Bruckner Boulevard in the Soundview section.
Police said 27-year-old Ezeqiuel Rivera was fatally shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
Surveillance video shows a man in a blue sweatshirt open fire in broad daylight.
Police believe the suspect then walked into a nearby building and came out wearing a white T-shirt.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.