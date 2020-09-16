NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot dead on Staten Island on Tuesday morning. Now police are trying to figure out if it was a road rage incident or if he was targeted.

He’s one of several people shot dead in the area this week.

Police said 29-year-old Sean Dallas was gunned down at around 8:45 a.m. at the corner of Grandview Avenue and Arlington Place on his way to see his two kids.

“A friend here, he says he heard shots, so we came outside. We seen all the cops, all the paramedics, trying to revive him,” neighbor Wayne Thomas said.

But the Brooklyn man died.

Police sources told CBS2’s Alice Gainer on Wednesday the NYPD is looking into road rage as a possible motive. It is also looking into whether or not Dallas, who was on probation, was targeted, sources said.

“A lot of shootings going on and it’s just sad,” Thomas said.

Staten Island: 3 men shot dead in separate incidents this week. Local lawmakers, Clergy, Stradford Funeral Home and neighbors gather to talk about the increase in gun violence with a hearse positioned in front of the group. More at 5 @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/spb2ibIQgH — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) September 16, 2020

There have been three fatal shootings in just two days on Staten Island’s north shore.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Jersey Street, 34-year-old Cedric Black was shot dead. So far, no arrest has been made.

On Monday afternoon, 21-year-old Prince Edmonds was shot dead on Richmond Terrace and a 22-year-old was shot in the arm. Again, no arrests.

Fed up with the gun violence, local lawmakers, concerned neighbors, a local funeral home and clergy gathered Wednesday outside the Fellowship Baptist Church. An empty casket was positioned in front of the group to drive home its point.

“We’ve got blood on the street in front of a church,” a reverend said.

“We were the only borough to see a decline in August shootings compared to last year, but that peace was short lived,” Councilwoman Debi Rose said.

“Shootings on Staten Island are up by 110% this year, compared to 2019,” Assemblyman Charles Fall added. “We don’t want to see you in this casket or, quite frankly, in handcuffs if you have illegal firearms.”

The group urged people who might have information about suspects to come forward to prevent future violence. It wants people to know they can come to the church, and they also urged those with illegal firearms to turn them in at buyback programs.

There’s a gun buyback this Saturday at Central Family Life Center. Those who turn in firearms will receive a pre-paid card in exchange, with no questions asked.

