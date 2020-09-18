NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a cab driver was shot by a passenger overnight in Brooklyn.
It happened around 1 a.m. near Varet and Bogart streets in Williamsburg.
The passenger allegedly pulled a gun and then tried to rob the 62-year-old driver.
A struggle ensued and the gun went off, grazing the victim in the back of the neck.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police are searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.