NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’ve been expecting unemployment payments in New York, relief is on the way.

The state Labor Department says it paid out nearly $2 billion in lost wages to more than two million New Yorkers.

The state Labor Department said that a bank used to process the payments failed to do so overnight, but says the checks should land in people’s accounts by the end of business Friday.

Every vendor who works with the DOL has a responsibility to get New Yorkers their benefits as quickly as possible—which KeyBank failed to do. KeyBank has assured us this problem will not impact future payments. 2/2 — NYS Department of Labor (@NYSLabor) September 18, 2020

KeyBank, the bank involved, said it experienced a “three hour delay in processing the supplemental Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) payments for unemployed New Yorkers.”

The issue has since been fixed, the bank said, and the checks are on the way.

“We understand how critical these additional funds are and apologize for the inconvenience and un-needed stress this error has caused. We are reviewing our processes and systems to ensure future LWA payments are processed correctly and delivered on time,” KeyBank said in a statement.

These are $300 payments from the weeks ending August 2, 9, and 16.

FEMA has also approved a second round of payments from Aug. 23, 30 and Sept. 6.

Those payment are expected to be issued next week.

You must submit your certification by Tuesday, Sept. 22.

DID YOU LOSE YOUR JOB AMID THE OUTBREAK?

ARE YOU WORKING BUT NEED TO TAKE PAID SICK LEAVE?

WHAT IF YOU OWN A SMALL BUSINESS AND NEED HELP?

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.