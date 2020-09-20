NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An A train hit debris and partially derailed pulling into a station in Lower Manhattan on Sunday morning, causing a power outage across the tracks and suspending service in both directions south of 14th Street, said Interim Transit President Sarah Feinberg.

As a result, there are extensive delays on the A, C, D, E and F lines in Manhattan, while northbound trains are being rerouted.

Update: We’ve set up a temporary bus shuttle from Jay St-MetroTech to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr. If you’re trying to get to Manhattan, and you're stuck at Jay St, we recommend using the shuttle to transfer to a 2/3 or N/Q train at Atlantic Av. https://t.co/Fhn63VW4e4 — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. Fill out the Census. (@NYCTSubway) September 20, 2020

It started around 8:17 a.m., when the northbound A train hit something on the roadbed as it was arriving at the 14th St.-8th Ave. station. One of its wheels left the track.

Everyone onboard was able to get off the train.

Feinberg said the power loss left another northbound A train stuck in the tunnel near 34th Street. In her statement around 9:30 a.m., Feinberg said crews were working to get passengers off that train.

Meantime, the MTA is urging riders to use the numbered lines as an alternative.

Click here for the latest subway service updates from the MTA.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

