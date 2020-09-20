NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The desperate search resumes Sunday for a 5-year-old boy who fell into the Harlem River on Saturday.

Police said the search has turned into a recovery effort for the body, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

The FDNY and NYPD, with assistance from the Coast Guard, searched the river near Randall’s Island for hours Saturday after the boy went missing around 2:30 p.m.

Before the crews arrived, witness Karim Hudson said a group of people quickly jumped into action.

“There was about 4 or 5 folks in the water and about 10 or so people running around the shore trying to see if they could locate the kid and point them towards him, but we just couldn’t find him,” Hudson told CBS2’s Cory James.

Video provided a closer look at the scene where the search and rescue is taking place. Rescuers and divers are seen in the water, on boats, and there was even a chopper flying overhead.

Authorities said the little boy went missing while a family member was playing soccer nearby. Police said the boy went looking for the ball and his brother took off to alert adults nearby.

Witnesses said the boy’s father caught a glimpse of the child feet away from the water and then took off running before jumping into the river to try and save his son.

“That was it. We couldn’t find him any more. The last thing I saw was a little arm sticking out,” a soccer coach said.

“I am crying when I see the case. It’s very sad because I have granddaughter. It’s very sad,” onlooker Rose Mencia said.

“This is worst nightmare. Basically, this time of the year, with all the things going on with COVID and everything, we’re just trying to find a little time to relax. This very sad for the family,” Bronx resident Rogelio Salas said.

A couple of other people also jumped in the water to try to rescue the 5-year-old before first responders arrived, James reported.

It was a very tragic day for family members waiting for divers to find their little boy.

“I feel their pain. It’s sad to lose a kid, 5 years old. It’s not easy,” Salas said.

