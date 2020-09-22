NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hometown tributes continue to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in New York City.
The Financial District’s “Fearless Girl” statue had a new look Monday. She was spotted wearing a lace collar, similar to the ones famously worn by Justice Ginsburg on the bench.
In Midwood, Brooklyn, mourners honored her at the place where she grew up. A tree outside her former home on East 9th Street now serves as a memorial with flowers, notes and candles.
MORE: ‘They Were Lovely People, Very Friendly’: Rockville Centre Remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg And House She Got Married In
Justice Ginsburg attended P.S. 238 and James Madison High School.
On Wednesday and Thursday, her body will lie in repose at the Supreme Court. Then on Friday, she will be the first woman to ever lie in state at the U.S. Capitol when her casket is placed in National Sanctuary Hall.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.