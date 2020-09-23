NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 8-year-old girl was shot Wednesday morning in the Bronx.

Police say the girl was shot inside her apartment.

She was rushed to Lincoln Hospital and police say that, luckily, the child is expected to be OK.

Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, CBS2’s John Dias reports.

According to police, the girl’s mother claims a man they don’t know stormed their apartment on the 11th floor of the Patterson Houses on East 143rd Street in the Mott Haven section and opened fire about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Her 8-year-old daughter was shot once just above her stomach, but no one else was shot.

Witnesses say they saw a man, believed to be her father, frantically carrying the girl wrapped in a blanket or towel to his car, then rushed her to Lincoln Hospital. Witnesses say the girl was bleeding and they both appeared to be terrified.

“All I know is that he was running, with the child in his hands, even when they took of they wacked my van and took off,” said witness Pedro Roman. “To see a parent holding a child like that, it’s nerve racking.”

Police have yet to make any arrests and are still trying to figure out a motive, and if the family was targeted.

LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City

The shooting comes amid a spike in gun violence across New York City.

